プライバシーポリシー

このプライバシーポリシー（以下「本ポリシー」という。）は、当社（以下に定める。）のウェブサイト、アプリ、その他の媒体（以下「本サイト」という。）を介して、当社が提供するサービス（以下「本サービス」という。）を通じて当社がお客様から収集し、又はお客様が当社に提供するあらゆる情報に適用します。 本サービスを利用するにあたり、以下の記載を注意深くお読みになり、お客様の情報に関する当社の取り扱い方法についてご理解ください。なお、当社が、本サービスの内容等に応じ、本ポリシーに加えて又は本ポリシーとは別途お客様の情報に関する当社の取り扱い方法を定めた場合は、その定めが適用されますのでご留意ください。 お客様が本サービスを利用することにより、当社は、お客様が本ポリシーの内容に同意したものとみなします。もし、何らかの理由でお客様が本ポリシーに同意されない場合は、本サービスのご利用をお控えください。

個人情報取扱事業者は、ドイツ・グラモフォン・ ゲゼルシャフト・ミット・ベシュレンクテル・ハフトゥング、 Mühlenstrasse 25, 10243 Berlin、代表者Trautmann, Clemens（以下「当社」という。）とします。 本ポリシーに用いられる「UMGカンパニーズ」には―、当社、その親会社であるユニバーサルミュージックグループ(以下「UMG」という。)、並びに、UMGが支配し、UMGが支配され、又は共同支配下にある全ての事業者を含み、それには子会社、ジョイントベンチャー、又はUMGが実質的な持分を有するその他の事業者が含まれます。

お客様が本サービスをご利用になる場合、又は電話、電子メール、ソーシャルメディア、SMS、郵便、FAX、申込用紙等で当社にご連絡される場合、当社は、お客様について以下の情報を収集し、処理することがあります。

お客様が当社に与える以下の情報 お客様が本サービスのご利用にあたりフォーム、書面に記入した内容 電話、電子メール、その他の方法での当社との連絡内容(会話の内容を録音する場合は、その旨をお知らせします。) 本サイトへの登録情報 本サービス上でされた購読又は申込み内容 本サービス上の掲示板又はその他のソーシャルメディア機能への参加、投稿内容 コンペ、プロモーション、又は調査への参加、回答内容 本サービスに関する問題の報告又はサポートのリクエスト内容



お客様が当社に与える情報には、お客様の氏名、住所、生年月日、性別、メールアドレス及び電話番号、財務情報・クレジットカード情報、個人的な描写、写真又はイメージ、並びにコメントが含まれることがあります。

当社がお客様について収集する情報 お客様が本サイトを訪れるたびに、当社は自動的に以下の情報を収集します。 IPアドレス、ログイン情報、ブラウザのタイプ及びバージョン、タイムゾーン設定、ブラウザプラグインのタイプ及びバージョン、オペレーティングシステム及びプラットフォームなどの技術的情報 本サイトへの、本サイトを通じた、及び本サイトからの全てのURLクリックストリーム(日時を含む。)を含む、お客様の閲覧についての情報 お客様が閲覧又は検索したページ、ページ応答時間、ダウンロードエラー、一定のページの閲覧時間、ページインターアクション情報(スクローリング、クリック、マウスオーバーなど)、及びページから離脱する際に用いられた方法



当社がお客様から収集する情報には、お客様が本サイトにアクセスする際に使用したお客様の端末（電話、コンピュータその他の機器を含む。）の情報が含まれることがあります。そのような情報には、デバイス識別子やモバイル通信ネットワークに関する情報（電話番号を含む。）、IPアドレス、言語及びタイムゾーン設定、オペレーティングシステム、ハードウェアのバージョン、位置情報（GPS、Bluetooth、Wi-Fiのシグナル等の情報を含む。）が含まれることがあります。

お客様が、UMGカンパニーズが運営するその他のウェブサイト又はUMGカンパニーズが提供するその他のサービスのいずれかを利用した場合、当社は、UMGカンパニーズからお客様に関する情報を受領することがあります。また、当社は、第三者(例えば、ビジネスパートナー、技術に関する業務委託先、支払及び配達サービス、 広告ネットワーク、分析プロバイダー、情報検索プロバイダー、信用照会機関など)と緊密な関係にあり、それら第三者からお客様についての情報を受領することがあります。

お客様が、お客様のオンラインプロフィール、アカウント、又はサービス(ソーシャルメディアアカウントを含む。)(以下「接続アカウント」という。)に接続する本サイトの機能等を使用した場合、当社は、これらの接続アカウントの設定を通して許可される情報を収集することがあります。例えば、お客様がFacebookアカウントを使用して本サイトにログインし、Facebookが当社とプロフィールを共有できることを選択した場合、当社は、その情報を収集することがあります。当社が接続アカウントから受信する情報には、メールアドレス、氏名、ロケーション(出身地と国籍)、性別、生年月日、いいね、投稿、その他のソーシャルアクティビティに関する情報が含まれます。このオプションを通じて当社にどのような情報が提供されるかを管理するために、お客様の接続アカウントのプライバシー設定を確認してください。例えば、お客様は、Googleのセキュリティ設定ページ (https://security.google.com/settings/security/permissions) にアクセスして、お客様のYouTubeアカウントから当社と共有する情報を管理したり、アカウントから受け取った情報への当社のアクセスを取り消したりすることができます。

当社は、お客様について保有する情報を、以下の方法で使用します。

―当社が提供するサービスの会員登録やログイン、当該サービスの提供のため。

お客様の問い合わせに返答するため。

お客様と当社との間で締結するあらゆる契約から生じる当社の義務を履行し、お客様が当社に求める情報、商品、及びサービスを利用条件に沿って提供するため（利用規約その他の条件に違反するお客様を発見してそのお客様にお知らせしたり、サービスを悪用した詐欺、不正アクセス、迷惑行為、その他の不正行為を調査したり予防したりすることなどを含む。）。

お客様が購入し、又は問い合わせたことのある商品及びサービスに類似した他の商品及びサービスについての情報をお客様に提供するため。

当社がお客様の興味をひくと考える商品又はサービスについての情報を、お客様に提供し、又は第三者からお客様に提供させるため。

本サービス又は本サイトの変更についてお客様にお知らせするため。

お客様の本サービス又は本サイトへのアクセスを管理するため。

お客様が、例えばコメントを掲載するなど、本サイトとのインタラクションを可能にするため。

お客様が、本サイトの情報を第三者のソーシャルメディアプラットフォーム上で共有できるようにするため。

適用される法令を順守するため。

トラブルシューティング、データ分析、テスト、リサーチ、統計的及び調査目的など、本サービス及び本サイトの管理と社内オペレーションのため。

本サービス及び本サイトを改善し、コンテンツがお客様及びお客様のコンピュータにとって最も効果的な方法で提示されるようにするため。

お客様が選択したときに、お客様が本サービスのインタラクティブな機能を利用できるようにするため。

本サービス及び本サイトを安全に保つため。

当社がお客様又はその他の者に対して提供する広告の効果を計り、理解し、お客様に関連する広告を提供するため。

お客様又は本サービスの他のユーザーに、お客様又は他のユーザーの興味をひくような商品又はサービスについて提案し、推薦するため。

お客様が訪れたサイトを通じて、お客様が興味を持つであろう商品又はサービスについてのターゲットを絞った広告を提供し、又は第三者に提供させるため(この点についての詳細は、後述のクッキーポリシーをご参照ください) 。

当社は、当社が第三者から受領する情報を、以下の方法で使用します。

当社は、第三者から受領する個人情報を、当社がお客様について保有する個人情報と組み合わせることがあります。当社は、この情報及び組み合わせた情報を上記に記載する目的で使用することがあります(当社が受領する情報のタイプによります)。

当社は、第三者から受領する個人関連情報（Cookie等、モバイル広告識別子、メールアドレスや電話番号（不可逆的な変換処理がなされたものを含む。）、広告の閲覧回数等の広告配信関連ログ、ウェブサイトの閲覧履歴や検索履歴、購買履歴その他の行動履歴等）を、当社がお客様について保有する個人情報と組み合わせることがあります。当社は、この情報及び組み合わせた情報を上記に記載する目的で使用することがあります(当社が受領する情報のタイプによります)。この場合は、適用法令に従い、個人情報として適切に取り扱います。

お客様が、お客様のソーシャルメディアのページに対するアクセスを当社に与えるために登録した場合、お客様は、登録の目的に必要な範囲内の情報に限り、当社が収集することに同意します。

当社は、外国にある第三者を含むhttps://www.universal-music.co.jp/links/ に記載されたUMGカンパニーズ及び以下の選択された第三者と、お客様の個人情報を共有することがあります。なお、当社は、外国にある第三者への個人情報の提供にあたっては、提供先となる国・地域の個人情報保護に関する制度を把握するとともに、適用法令に従い、個人情報が充分に保護されることを確実にするための適切な保護措置（契約上の確約等）を講じます。

ビジネスパートナー（アーティスト及びそのマネジメント会社を含む。）、サプライヤー、及び彼ら又はお客様との間で当社が締結するあらゆる契約の履行のための業務委託先。

集計データ又は統計データについては、お客様及びその他の者に対して関連する広告を選択し提供するためにそのデータを必要とする広告主及び広告ネットワーク。また、当社は、このような集計データ又は統計データを、広告主がターゲットとしたいユーザーの種類を調査するのに役立てるためにも使用します。当社は、当社がお客様から収集した情報を、当社の広告主の希望に沿って当社の広告主の広告をターゲットのユーザーに対して表示するために使用することがあります。

本サービス及び本サイトの改善と最適化について当社を支援する分析プロバイダー及びサーチエンジンプロバイダー。

当社は、以下の場合にお客様の個人情報を第三者に開示することがあります。

当社が事業又は資産を売却又は購入する場合、当社はお客様の個人情報をそのような事業又は資産の見込みのある売却者又は購入者に対して開示することがあります。

当社自体又は実質的にその全ての資産が第三者により取得された場合、当社が保有していたお客様の個人情報は、譲渡される資産のひとつとなります。

適用される法令を順守するため、当社の利用規約及びその他の契約を執行若しくは適用するため、又はUMGカンパニーズ、当社の顧客、その他の者の権利、財産、又は安全を保護するために、お客様の個人情報を開示又は共有する義務がある場合。このような場合には、詐欺防止及び信用リスク低減のために、他の会社又は機関と情報を交換することが含まれます。

お客様の事前の同意がある場合は、その第三者。

お客様が提供した全ての情報は、本ポリシーに記載された世界中の事業者によって処理され、保存され、転送され、又はアクセスされます。なお、お客様が提供した情報がUMGによって処理され、保存され、転送され、又はアクセスされる場合は、次のプライバシーポリシーに従って扱われます（https://privacy.umusic.com）。お客様は、お客様の情報を提出することにより、このような転送、保存、又は処理に合意することになります。当社は、お客様の情報がこのプライバシーポリシーに従って安全に取り扱われることを確実にするためのあらゆる合理的に必要な手段を講じます。当社は、適切な技術上組織上の手続を整備し、当社が本サービスを通じて収集する情報を保護します。

お客様の情報の安全管理は、当社にとって重要なことです。お客様が当社に提供した全ての情報は、当社の安全なサーバー又は第三者が当社のために管理する安全なサービスに保存されます。あらゆる支払取引は、SSL技術を使用して暗号化されます。本サービスの一定の箇所へのお客様のアクセスを可能にするために、当社がお客様にパスワードを与えた場合(又はお客様がパスワードを選んだ場合)、このパスワードの秘密の維持はお客様の責任となります。パスワードを他の誰とも共有しないようにお願いします。

インターネットを経由した情報の送信は、完全に安全なものではありません。当社は、お客様の情報を保護するために最善を尽くしますが、本サイトに送信されたお客様の情報の安全性を保障いたしかねます。あらゆる送信のリスクは、お客様の負担となります。当社が一旦お客様の情報を受領したときは、当社は、不正アクセスを防ぐための厳格な手続と安全対策を用います。

当社は、お客様の情報を、お客様がお住まいの国と同等の個人情報保護法制でない国に移転する可能性があります。その際、当社は、当該移転先国・地域の個人情報保護に関する制度を把握するとともに、適用法令に従い、お客様の情報が充分に保護されることを確実にするための適切な保護措置（契約上の確約等）を講じます。

本サイトでは、お客様と本サイトの他のユーザーを識別するためにクッキーを使用します。これは、お客様が本サイトをブラウズするときにお客様によい経験を提供するのに役立ち、また、当社が本サイトを改善することを可能にします。当社が使用するクッキー、その他の技術、及び当社がそれらを使用する目的については、当社のクッキーポリシーをご参照ください。

本サイトには、Facebookリンクボタンのようなソーシャルメディア機能が含まれます。これらの機能は、お客様のIPアドレス及び本サイト上でお客様が訪れたページを収集することがあり、機能が正常に働くようにするためにクッキーを設定することがあります。お客様は、Facebookコネクトのサインインサービスを使用して本サイトにログインすることができます。ソーシャルメディア機能及びウィジェットは、第三者によりホストされるか、本サイト上に直接ホストされます。これらの機能とのお客様のインタラクションは、それを提供する会社のプライバシーポリシーに準拠します。

UMGは、本サイトを通じてお子様（適用法令の定めによる。）を直接の対象としておらず、又は保護者の同意なしに適用法令に準拠することなくお子様から故意にお子様の情報を収集しません。

お客様は、こちら（Contact - Deutsche Grammophon）にアクセスするか、メールアドレス宛（datenschutz@deutschegrammophon.com）に連絡することにより、UMGがお客様について保有する個人情報の開示、不正確なデータの訂正その他適用法令に定められた請求をすることができます。お客様がこの請求をする場合、当社は、お客様に、身分証明書などによるお客様の身元の証明、その他対応に必要な事項をお願いすることがあります。

当社は、お客様のアカウントがアクティブである限り、又はお客様に本サービスを提供するために必要に応じて、お客様の情報を保持します。また、当社は、適用される法令を順守し、紛争を解決し、当社の契約を履行するために、必要に応じて、お客様の情報を保持し、使用します。

お客様が当社のニュースレターの購読を希望される場合は、当社は、お客様の氏名、生年月日及びメールアドレスを、ニュースレターをお客様に送るために使用します。 お客様のプライバシーを配慮して、お客様は、当社のニュースレターやマーケティングメールの受信停止を選択することができます。このためには、これらの電子メールに含まれる購読停止の手順に従うか、こちら（Contact - Deutsche Grammophon）にアクセスするか、メールアドレス宛（datenschutz@deutschegrammophon.com）にご連絡ください。。

本サイトは、当社のパートナーネットワーク、広告主、及び関連会社のウェブサイトへの、及びそれらウェブサイトからのリンクを含むことがあります。お客様がこれらのウェブサイトのいずれかへのリンクに進む場合は、これらのウェブサイトには独自のプライバシーポリシーがあり、当社はこれらのポリシーについていかなる責任も負わないことにご注意ください。お客様がこれらのウェブサイトに個人データを提出する前に、これらのポリシーをご確認ください。

当社は、将来、本ポリシーに重大な変更をする場合は、その変更が効力を生じる前に、このページに変更内容を掲載し、本サイトを通じて、又は適切な場合は電子メールにより、お客様に通知します。本ポリシーに更新又は変更がないか、頻繁にご確認ください。適用法令上、必要な場合、このような変更は、お客様の同意を得た時点で効力を生じます。お客様がこのような更新又は変更に同意しない場合は、本サービスのご利用を中止してください。

本ポリシーに関するお問い合わせは、こちら（Contact - Deutsche Grammophon）にアクセスするか、メールアドレス宛（datenschutz@deutschegrammophon.com）にご連絡ください。

2022年4月1日改定

本サイトでは、お客様と本サイトの他のユーザーを識別するためにクッキーその他の類似の技術(以下をご参照ください。)を使用します。これは、お客様が本サイトを検索・閲覧するときにお客様によい経験を提供するのに役立つほか、当社が本サイトを改善し、お客様に合ったコンテンツ及び広告を提供することを可能にします。

クッキーとは、文字及び数字の小さなファイルのことで、お客様が合意すれば、当社がお客様のブラウザ又はお客様のコンピュータのハードドライブに保存します。クッキーには、お客様のコンピュータのハードドライブに送信された情報が含まれます。

当社が用いるクッキーの種類及び当社がクッキーを用いる目的に関する詳細な情報については、以下の表で確認することができます。

クッキーの種類 必須クッキー クッキーの用途 本サイトを検索・閲覧し、その機能を使用できるようにするために不可欠です。このクッキーが収集する情報は、ウェブサイトスクリプト言語や、本サイトの保護領域を保護するためのセキュリティートークンなど、本サイトの運用に関連するものです。

クッキーの種類 パフォーマンス/ 分析用クッキー クッキーの用途 お客様が本サイトをどのように利用されているかに関する匿名情報(どのページの訪問頻度が最も高いか、何らかのエラーメッセージを受け取ったか否か、本サイトにどのように到達したかなど)を収集します。これらのクッキーが収集した情報は、本サイトの使い勝手を改善するためにのみ用いられ、お客様を識別するために用いられることはありません。これらのクッキーは、ウェブトラフィックの分析サービスを提供する第三者プロバイダー(Google アナリティクスなど) によって配置されることがあります。

クッキーの種類 機能的クッキー クッキーの用途 お客様の選択内容(どの国から本サイトにアクセスしたか、どの言語を選択したか、ウェブページにおけるカスタマイズ可能なテキストサイズその他の部分にどのような変更を加えたかなど)を記憶します。その目的は、本サイトでお客様によりよい経験を提供すること、及び一層お好みに合ったかたちで本サイトの閲覧いただけるようにすることにあります。これらのクッキーが収集した情報は、匿名化される場合があり、他のウェブサイト上でのブラウジング活動の追跡に使用することはできません。

クッキーの種類 ターゲティング又は広告 クッキーの用途 お客様に関連する広告を提供するために、お客様のブラウジング習慣及び推定される関心対象についての情報を収集します。 これらのクッキーは、広告閲覧回数の制限や広告キャンペーンの効果測定にも使用され、一般的には第三者の広告ネットワークによって配置されます。お客様が訪れた他のウェブサイトがこれらのクッキーに記憶され、その情報は第三者組織(広告業者など)によって共有されます。

クッキーの種類 ソーシャルメディア クッキーの用途 本サイトでのお客様の活動履歴をフェイスブックやツイッターなどのソーシャルメディアと共有することを可能にしま す。これらのクッキーは、当社の支配が及ぶものではありません。その機能については、各ソーシャルメディアのプライバシーポリシーをご参照ください。

第三者(例えば広告ネットワークや、ウェブトラフィック分析サービスなどの外部サービスのプロバイダーを含む。)もクッキーを使用することがあり、それについては当社の支配が及ばないことにご注意ください。これらのクッキーは、分析用/パフォーマンスクッキー、又はターゲティングクッキーである可能性があります。

当社はクッキーを以下のように使用することがあります。

(I) サイト上のユーザーの行為についてのデータを収集するため。また、当社は、ユーザーがどのサイトから来て、どのサイトに行くのかを記録したり、いくつかの人口統計的データ(例えばユーザーの場所)を記録したりするほか、そのようなデータを複数のサイトにおけるユーザーの行為を分析するために使用することもあります。

(II) (匿名ベースで)人口統計的及び/又は行動的データに基づいて一定のユーザー集団を分類し、これを (1) 第三者のサイト及び本サイトにおいて、クッキーを使用したユーザーをターゲットとして、当社の広告を行うために使用し、(2) 分類されたクッキーを使用したユーザーに対するターゲットを絞った第三者の広告(UMGが購入/設置した広告の配置が、第三者のためにユーザーに対してターゲットを絞ってなされる態様と、第三者が購入/設置した広告が、その第三者に UMG が「売却した」クッキープールに対してターゲットを絞ってなされる態様のいずれか)を可能にするために、そのデータを使用します。

本サイトでは、Google AdSense を使用して広告を掲載することがあります。お客様が広告を閲覧又はクリックすると、クッキーが設定され、このウェブサイト及び他のウェブサイトでお客様の興味を引くかもしれない広告をより的確に提供するのに役立ちます。このクッキーの使用をオプトアウトするには、GoogleのAdvertising and Privacy のページにアクセスしてください。URL は以下のとおりです。 http://www.google.com/privacy_ads.html

ほとんどのインターネットブラウザは、クッキーを受け入れるように自動的に設定されています。ただし、いずれかのクッキー(又は類似する技術)を拒否又は削除したい場合は、クッキーをブロック又は削除するための手順について、インターネットブラウザのヘルプやサポート情報をご参照ください。なお、クッキーを削除又は無効にした場合、 本サイトのすべての機能(一定のパーソナライズされた機能を含む)を利用できなくなることがあります。

クッキーの管理に関する詳細については、次のページをご覧ください。 www.allaboutcookies.org

行動ターゲティング広告又はオンラインプライバシーに関する追加情報を次のページで参照することもできます。 www.youronlinechoices.eu

当社又は当社の第三者パートナーは、ウェブビーコン(別名ウェブバグ、クリアジフ又はピクセル)と呼ばれるソフトウェア技術を用いることがあります。これは、ページ訪問者数を数えるなどの方法によって、どのコンテンツが効果的であるかを当社が知るのに役立ちます。ウェブビーコンは、一意の識別子を伴う小さなグラフィックで、クッキーに似た機能を持ち、いつコンテンツが見られたかを当社が知るために使用されます。クッキーがユーザーのコンピュータハードドライブに保存されるのに対し、ウェブビーコンはウェブページ上に目に見えないかたちで埋め込まれています。当社又は当社の第三者パートナーは、ウェブビーコンで収集した情報を、当社が収集したその他のお客様関連情報と結びつけることがあります。

2022年4月1日改定

Effective Date: November 22nd, 2024

Here at Deutsche Grammophon GmbH (as part of the Universal Music Group), we take your privacy seriously and we’re dedicated to providing you with the best possible music experience. To do that, we collect and use information about you to personalize our sites, stores, and marketing communications. However, only you know what your best experience is, so we provide fans with choices about how we collect, use and share your data.

This page describes specific rights you may have based on where you live, but if you live somewhere else you can still contact us and we will try to address any questions or concerns.

To exercise any of the rights described on this page, or to ask us a question about our data collection practices, please contact us:

Online using our Privacy Request Form; or

By emailing us at datenschutz@deutschegrammophon.com.

You can exercise your right to opt out of targeted advertising and/or the sale of personal information by clicking the “Cookie Choices” link at the bottom of the website you are interacting with and disabling Online Advertising. You must do this on each browser and each device you use in order to fully opt out.

This section of this Privacy Policy applies only if you use the App or DG websites from a country that is a Member State of the European Economic Area and supplements the information in this Privacy Policy.

You may be entitled, subject to validation of your identity and in accordance with applicable law, to:

Confirm whether we process the consumer’s personal information and to access such information;

Correct inaccuracies in personal information;

Delete personal information;

Data portability;

Withdraw consent you have previously given; and/or

Object to or request the restriction of processing of your personal data.

You may also be entitled, in accordance with applicable law, to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority if you consider that our processing of your personal data infringes applicable law.

Legal Basis for Data Processing: We process personal data for the purposes set out in the relevant privacy policy. Our legal bases to process personal data includes processing that is: necessary for the performance of the contract between you and us (for example, to provide you with the services you request and to identify and authenticate you so you may use the App); necessary to comply with legal requirements (for example, to comply with applicable accounting rules and to make mandatory disclosures to law enforcement); necessary for our legitimate interests (for example, to manage our relationship with you and to improve the App); and based on the consent of our customers (for example, to communicate with you about our products and services and provide you with marketing information), which may subsequently be withdrawn at any time (by using preference settings found in our emails/Apps or by contacting DG as described above) without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal.

We may use automated decision-making technologies, including profiling, to support our data processing activities. Our automated decision-making capabilities include logic that attempts to identify artists, music, communications, products, or offers that we believe may interest you. By using this logic, it helps us personalize your interactions with DG and DG artists. For you, this means that you may see online advertisements, direct marketing communications (if you have subscribed), or other advertising or marketing messages or special offers based on your activity on our Apps or interactions with Universal Music Group Companies or our third-party partners.

In some instances, you may be required to provide us with personal data for processing as described above, for us to be able to provide you to use all the features of the App.

International transfers

Our sharing your personal data in accordance with this Privacy Policy, may involve transferring your data outside the European Economic Area (EEA). Whenever we transfer your personal data out of the EEA, we ensure a similar degree of protection is afforded to it by certifying, where required by law, at least one of the following safeguards is implemented:

transferring personal data to countries that have been deemed to provide an adequate level of protection for personal data by the European Commission;

consent of the individual;

adherence to the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, the Swiss-US Data Privacy Framework, and UK Extension to the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (see details below); or

using specific contracts approved by the European Commission which give personal data the same protection it has in Europe.

You may be entitled, in accordance with applicable law, to request a copy of relevant safeguards by contacting DG as described above.

Residents of Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, or Virginia have certain rights with respect to their personal information, including the right to:

Confirm whether we process the consumer’s personal information and to access such information;

Correct inaccuracies in personal information;

Delete personal information;

Data portability;

Opt out from targeted advertising; and/or

Opt out from the sale of personal information.

Residents of Virginia, Colorado, and Connecticut have the right to opt out from profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects and to appeal decisions regarding a request to exercise their rights.

California residents may opt out of having their personally identifiable information shared with third parties for those third parties' direct marketing purposes by contacting us as described above.

Do-Not-Track Signals and Similar Mechanisms. Some web browsers may transmit “do-not-track” signals to the websites and other online services with which a user communicates. While there is no comprehensive industry standard for such signals, certain websites DG operates attempt to recognize this signal and, if detected, limit our use of cookies and similar tracking technologies. Unfortunately, due to the variation in browsers and detection capabilities and the lack of accepted standards we cannot guarantee that transmitting a “do-not-track” signal will result in our disabling cookies and tracking technologies. We recommend using the cookie choices tools on our sites to control DG’s use of cookies and tracking technologies.

Personal Data We Collect and Disclose

In the preceding 12 months, DG collected and disclosed the following categories of personal data. DG shares personal data for targeted advertising but does not otherwise engage in “sales” of personal data as defined by state laws.

1. Categories of personal data:

Identifiers such as real name, alias, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, IP address, email address, account name, social security number, driver’s license number, passport number, or other similar identifiers.

Disclosed to the following categories of third parties for business purposes: Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; Service providers; and Advertising companies.

Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; Service providers; and Advertising companies. Shared for targeted advertising purposes with the following categories of third parties:

Our business partners; Our service providers; and Advertising companies.

Sold to the following categories of third parties: Data enrichment providers;

2. Categories of personal data:

Commercial information, including products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies.

Disclosed to the following categories of third parties for business purposes: Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; Service providers; and Advertising companies.

Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; Service providers; and Advertising companies. Shared for targeted advertising purposes with the following categories of third parties: N/A

N/A Sold to the following categories of third parties: N/A

3 Categories of personal data:

Gender, a protected classification under California and federal law.

Disclosed to the following categories of third parties for business purposes: Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; and Service providers.

Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; and Service providers. Shared for targeted advertising purposes with the following categories of third parties: Advertising companies.

Advertising companies. Sold to the following categories of third parties: N/A

4. Categories of personal data:

Internet or other electronic network activity information, including browsing history, search history, and information regarding a consumer’s interaction with an internet website, application, or advertisement.

Disclosed to the following categories of third parties for business purposes: Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; and Service providers.

Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; and Service providers. Shared for targeted advertising purposes with the following categories of third parties: Advertising companies.

Advertising companies. Sold to the following categories of third parties: N/A

5. Categories of personal data:

Geolocation data, generally derived from IP address location services, but could also include presence in a geo-fenced area.

Disclosed to the following categories of third parties for business purposes: Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; and Service providers.

Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; and Service providers. Shared for targeted advertising purposes with the following categories of third parties: Advertising companies.

Advertising companies. Sold to the following categories of third parties: N/A

6. Categories of personal data:

Audio, electronic, visual, or similar information.

Disclosed to the following categories of third parties for business purposes: Service providers.

Service providers. Shared for targeted advertising purposes with the following categories of third parties: N/A

N/A Sold to the following categories of third parties: N/A

7. Categories of personal data:

Inferences drawn from any of the information identified in this subdivision to create a profile about a consumer reflecting the consumer’s preferences, characteristics, psychological trends, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, and aptitudes.

Disclosed to the following categories of third parties for business purposes: Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; Service providers; and Advertising companies.

Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; Service providers; and Advertising companies. Shared for targeted advertising purposes with the following categories of third parties: Advertising companies.

Advertising companies. Sold to the following categories of third parties: N/A

8. Categories of personal data:

Other information about you that is linked to the personal information above.

Disclosed to the following categories of third parties for business purposes:

Universal Music Group affiliates; Business partners; Service providers; and Advertising companies.

Shared for targeted advertising purposes with the following categories of third parties: Advertising companies.

Advertising companies. Sold to the following categories of third parties: N/A

Categories of Sources:

We collect personal data from:

Individuals who provide information directly; Affiliates and business partners, which may include third parties;

Third-party data providers and data brokers;

Service providers; and

Advertising companies.

Business or Commercial Purposes for Processing Personal Data:

We use and disclose the personal data as described above in the “How Your Information May Be Used” section of our privacy policy.

Your Rights:

Residents of certain states have rights with respect to the personal data collected by DG. You may be able exercise the following rights regarding your personal data:

The right to confirm whether we process personal data about you;

The right to correct inaccurate personal data;

The right to know the categories and specific pieces of personal data we collect, use, disclose, and sell about you; the categories of sources from which we collected personal data about you; our purposes for collecting or selling personal data about you; the categories of personal data about you that we have sold or disclosed for a business purpose; and the categories of third parties with which we have shared personal data;

The right to request the deletion of personal data we have collected about you;

The right to opt out of processing and sharing of personal data for targeted advertising;

Depending on your state, the right to limit our processing of certain “sensitive” personal data, including the withdrawal of prior consent; and/or

The right to be free of discriminatory treatment for the exercise of the above privacy rights.

DG does not knowingly sell or share personal data of individuals younger than 16.

Depending on your state, if you have submitted a request that we have not reasonably fulfilled, you may contact us to appeal our decision by sending an email with the subject line “Appeal” to privacy@universalmusic.com.

Verification

We may take steps to verify your identity before completing your request. Our verification measures vary based on the risk to the individual and may involve confirming access to the relevant email account, providing a government-issued ID or other identification documents, or providing other account details or information that indicates a valid request.

Authorized Agent

You may also designate an authorized agent to requests on your behalf by designating such an agent in writing or through a power of attorney. We will require the agent to provide us with proof that you have authorized the agent to make requests on your behalf prior to accepting requests from the agent.

お客様がDeutsche Grammophon GmbH („ドイツ・グラモフォン“, „DG“, „当社“)のプロダクト、サービス、例えばステージプラスのストリーミング視聴プランを注文される場合、契約締結の際にお客様に関する情報 (例えば氏名)、連絡先 (例えばメールアドレス) および支払い情報をお伺いします。これらの情報は、契約を遂行ないし履行するために必要なものです (Art. 6 para.1 lit.b DSGVO)。

お客様は、契約情報を当社のオンライン・サービスセンターで、自ら管理することができます。前提は、お客様がサービスに登録されていることです。契約の終了後、お客様の情報は、法律で保存が義務付けられていない場合には、消去ないしブロックされます。税法上、情報の保存が必要になるケースは、例えば§ 147 AOに依拠しています。

お客様は、次の支払方法をご利用いただけます：

お客様が、支払いにクレジットカードをご利用になる場合、支払い処理・精算は、Stripe Payments Europe Ltd., 1 Canal Street Lower, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin, Irland („Stripe“) によって行われます。当社は、お客様が注文手続きの際に入力された情報、とりわけ注文の詳細に関する情報 (氏名、クレジットカード情報、お買い上げ金額、ご利用通貨、支払い番号) を、Stripeに転送します。当社では、お客様のクレジットカード情報を保存することは一切なく、これはそのままStripeに転送されます。Stripeは当社にお客様からの入金を通知し、当社では、入金に関する情報と注文内容 (料金プラン、有効期限、金額、支払い方法) を保存します。お客様の情報は、Stripeとの支払い処理の目的のみにおいて、必要最低限の範囲で当社に送信されます。Stripeの情報機密に関する詳細情報は、こちらからご覧ください。

お客様が、ステージプラスのiOSアプリ内でプロダクト／サービス (例：ステージプラスの視聴プラン) をお求めの場合、支払い処理 (いわゆるアプリ内課金) はお客様とApple App Store (Apple Distribution International Ltd., Hollyhill Industrial Estate, Hollyhill, Cork, Irland。以下“Apple“) の間で行われます。ここでは、 App Servicesの利用規約と、App Storeの機密情報条件適用されます。その際当社では、Apple App StoreよりUniversally Unique Identifier – UUID (External ID) のみを受信します。Apple App StoreはこのIDで、お客さまが購入された料金プランの情報およびOriginal Transaction ID (Appleとお客様の間の課金を特定するコード) を当社に発送します。この処理の法律的な根拠は、Art.6 para.1 lit.b GDPRです。当社では、お客様のサービス利用の権限をチェックし、ご希望の料金プランを有効にするために、この情報を必要としています。

必要不可欠な技術とは、(以下に記すように) お客様が当社のプロダクト／サービスをサーチし、その機能を利用するために必要なものです。この技術によって集積された情報は、我々のプロダクト／サービスを安全に遂行するために必要な領域 (スクリプティング言語、セキュリティ・トークン等) に関連しています。プロダクト／サービスは、この技術なしに機能することはできません。これには、当社が契約しているアーティストやライセンサーのロイヤルティ計算に必要なストリーミングのデータが属します。この技術を休止させることはできません。必要不可欠な技術を使用することの法的な根拠は、§ 25 II 2 TTDSGに拠っています。

お客様は常に、保存されたお客さまに関するデータについての情報を請求することができ、それが当社のサーバーに保存されている場合、その削除、修正、ブロックを要求することができます。この場合は、ユニバーサル・ミュージックのデータ機密オフィス (datenschutz@deutschegrammophon.com) (mailto:datenschutz@deutschegrammophon.com) にメールでご連絡ください。データ処理に関する詳細情報は、 ドイツ・グラモフォンのプライバシーポリシーをご覧ください。