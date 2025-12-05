“A world beyond opposites” – Joep Beving presents his latest album, Liminal - Joep Beving | KlassikAkzente by STAGE+

Inspired by Guillaume Logé’s book Wild Renaissance,

Liminal considers how art can work in harmony with nature

Out on 20 March 2026, the 15-track album

takes listeners on an atmospheric journey

“To compose is not to command but to attune,

to let the wild speak through us”

Joep Beving

Deutsche Grammophon is excited to announce the release of an album of brand-new material written and performed by Joep Beving, one of the world’s best-loved and most-streamed pianists. Inspired by Guillaume Logé’s book Wild Renaissance, Liminal joins the call for closer, more symbiotic connections between human activity and the natural world. Together, its 15 tracks expand into a realm of uncertainty. “Throughout the album, there’s a constant dialogue between control and intuition,” says Beving. “It reflects that in‑between space; the liminal zone where meaning is still forming.”

Liminal will be released in all formats, including an eco-vinyl version (2 LPs), on 20 March 2026. A first taster track, We are here but to make music and dance with all the obtaining forces, will be available digitally from 5 December 2025. Wild Renaissance follows on 23 January, complete with video, When humans do algorythms is out on 20 February, and Ida, again with video, on the same day as the album. Joep Beving will perform Liminal live on tour in Europe in May 2026.

French academic Guillaume Logé specialises in the links between art and ecology. Published in English in 2025, his Wild Renaissance was recommended to Beving by Dutch artist Iris van Herpen. Its vision of a world in which men see nature as a creative partner, rather than something to be dominated, and in which artists and designers have a key role to play, spoke to the pianist-composer, encouraging him to write new works that could form part of a 21st-century Renaissance movement.

“With this music,” explains Beving, “I wanted to explore our small but meaningful place in the bigger picture, stepping away from human-centered thinking and towards a way of creating ‘with’ nature, rather than apart from it.” Thus, while tracks such as Arcadia and Heterotopia have been carefully crafted and refined, others came to Beving “as if guided by something natural – shifting, fading and returning to silence”.

Between these two strands we find, at the heart of the album, When humans do algorythms. Here, repetitive pulses are lightened and embellished as “human and computer meet in a kind of dance”. The suggestion is that, unexpectedly perhaps, technology too might help us reconnect with nature.

Liminal, says Beving, is an invitation “to experience the world beyond opposites: human and nature, man and machine, logic and mystery. Sound becomes a meeting point, a threshold between order and wildness, structure and freedom, form and disappearance.”