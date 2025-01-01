Skip to content
STAGE+

New Audio Albums

Mozart: Piano Sonatas Nos. 10 & 11
Mozart: Piano Sonatas Nos. 10 & 11
Nobuyuki Tsujii
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18 / Kapustin: 8 Concert Etudes, Op. 40
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18 / Kapustin: 8 Concert Etudes, Op. 40
Nobuyuki Tsujii , Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko
Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Nos. 8, 14 & 23
Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Nos. 8, 14 & 23
Nobuyuki Tsujii
Chopin
Chopin
Nobuyuki Tsujii
Fauré: La bonne chanson & Other Songs
Fauré: La bonne chanson & Other Songs
Nicky Spence, Julius Drake
Hough: Piano Concerto, Sonatina & Partita
Hough: Piano Concerto, Sonatina & Partita
Stephen Hough, Hallé Orchestra, Sir Mark Elder

New in Dolby Atmos

Ravel: Ma Mère L'Oye; Boléro etc.
Ravel: Ma Mère L'Oye; Boléro etc.
Berliner Philharmoniker, Pierre Boulez
Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales, M. 61; Alborada del gracioso, M. 43; Miroirs, M. 43; Pavane pour une infante défunte, M. 19
Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales, M. 61; Alborada del gracioso, M. 43; Miroirs, M. 43; Pavane pour une infante défunte, M. 19
Boston Symphony Orchestra, Seiji Ozawa
Chopin: Polonaises
Chopin: Polonaises
Maurizio Pollini
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, H. 48
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, H. 48
Berliner Philharmoniker, Herbert von Karajan
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, WAB 109
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, WAB 109
Wiener Philharmoniker, Carlo Maria Giulini
Beethoven: 9 Symphonies
Beethoven: 9 Symphonies
Berliner Philharmoniker, Herbert von Karajan

Alice Sara Ott

Field: Complete Nocturnes
Field: Complete Nocturnes
Alice Sara Ott
Beethoven
Beethoven
Alice Sara Ott, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, Karina Canellakis
Echoes Of Life
Echoes Of Life
Alice Sara Ott
Nightfall
Nightfall
Alice Sara Ott
Wonderland - Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto, Lyric Pieces
Wonderland - Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto, Lyric Pieces
Alice Sara Ott, Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks, Esa-Pekka Salonen
Scandale
Scandale
Alice Sara Ott, Francesco Tristano

Daniel Barenboim

Franck: Symphony in D Minor – Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande
Franck: Symphony in D Minor – Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande
Berliner Philharmoniker, Daniel Barenboim
Schumann: The Symphonies
Schumann: The Symphonies
Staatskapelle Berlin, Daniel Barenboim
Borodin: Polovtsian Dances; Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Festival, Ouverture; Mussorgsky: A Night on the Bare Mountain; Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol
Borodin: Polovtsian Dances; Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Festival, Ouverture; Mussorgsky: A Night on the Bare Mountain; Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol
Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Barenboim
Encores
Encores
Daniel Barenboim
Beethoven Trios
Beethoven Trios
Daniel Barenboim, Michael Barenboim, Kian Soltani
Beethoven: 33 Variations in C Major, Op. 120 on a Waltz by Diabelli (Live at Pierre Boulez Saal, Berlin / 2020)
Beethoven: 33 Variations in C Major, Op. 120 on a Waltz by Diabelli (Live at Pierre Boulez Saal, Berlin / 2020)
Daniel Barenboim

Cecilia Bartoli

Treasures Of Bel Canto
Treasures Of Bel Canto
Rolando Villazón, Cecilia Bartoli, Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Marco Armiliato
Maria
Maria
Cecilia Bartoli, Orchestra La Scintilla, Adam Fischer
Opera Proibita
Opera Proibita
Cecilia Bartoli, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski
Cecilia Bartoli - The Vivaldi Album
Cecilia Bartoli - The Vivaldi Album
Cecilia Bartoli, Arnold Schoenberg Chor, Il Giardino Armonico, Giovanni Antonini
Rossini: Arias
Rossini: Arias
Cecilia Bartoli, Wiener Volksopernorchester, Giuseppe Patanè

Elīna Garanča

Wagner: Parsifal (Live)
Wagner: Parsifal (Live)
Andreas Schager, Elīna Garanča, Georg Zeppenfeld, Derek Welton, Jordan Shanahan, Tobias Kehrer, Bayreuth Festival Chorus, Orchester der Bayreuther Festspiele, Pablo Heras-Casado
When Night Falls ...
When Night Falls ...
Elīna Garanča
Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder / Mahler: Rückert Lieder (Live from Salzburg)
Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder / Mahler: Rückert Lieder (Live from Salzburg)
Elīna Garanča, Wiener Philharmoniker, Christian Thielemann
Schumann & Brahms Lieder
Schumann & Brahms Lieder
Elīna Garanča, Malcolm Martineau
Sol y Vida
Sol y Vida
Elīna Garanča, Orquesta Filarmónica De Gran Canaria, Karel Mark Chichon
Revive
Revive
Elīna Garanča, Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana, Roberto Abbado

Hilary Hahn

Ysaÿe: 6 Sonatas for Violin Solo, Op. 27
Ysaÿe: 6 Sonatas for Violin Solo, Op. 27
Hilary Hahn
Eclipse
Eclipse
Hilary Hahn, Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Andrés Orozco-Estrada
Paris
Paris
Hilary Hahn, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Mikko Franck
Retrospective
Retrospective
Hilary Hahn
Mozart: Violin Concerto No.5 In A, K.219 / Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No.4 In D Minor, Op.31 (Bonus Track Version)
Mozart: Violin Concerto No.5 In A, K.219 / Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No.4 In D Minor, Op.31 (Bonus Track Version)
Hilary Hahn, The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, Paavo Järvi
In 27 Pieces: the Hilary Hahn Encores
In 27 Pieces: the Hilary Hahn Encores
Hilary Hahn, Cory Smythe

Herbert von Karajan

Karajan A-Z: Adam - Bartók
Karajan A-Z: Adam - Bartók
Herbert von Karajan
Karajan A-Z: Beethoven
Karajan A-Z: Beethoven
Herbert von Karajan
Karajan A-Z: Berg - Borodin
Karajan A-Z: Berg - Borodin
Herbert von Karajan
Karajan A-Z: Brahms - Bruch
Karajan A-Z: Brahms - Bruch
Herbert von Karajan
Karajan A-Z: Bruckner
Karajan A-Z: Bruckner
Herbert von Karajan
Karajan A-Z: Compilations
Karajan A-Z: Compilations
Herbert von Karajan

Lang Lang

Year of the Dragon - Songs from China
Year of the Dragon - Songs from China
Lang Lang
Saint-Saëns
Saint-Saëns
Lang Lang, Gina Alice, Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, Andris Nelsons
The Disney Book (Extended Edition)
The Disney Book (Extended Edition)
Lang Lang
Bach: Goldberg Variations (Extended Edt.)
Bach: Goldberg Variations (Extended Edt.)
Lang Lang
Piano Book EP: Around the World
Piano Book EP: Around the World
Lang Lang
Piano Book (Deluxe Edition)
Piano Book (Deluxe Edition)
Lang Lang

Víkingur Ólafsson

J.S. Bach: Cantata, BWV 12: Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen (Arr. Ólafsson for Piano)
J.S. Bach: Cantata, BWV 12: Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen (Arr. Ólafsson for Piano)
Víkingur Ólafsson
J.S. Bach: Goldberg Variations
J.S. Bach: Goldberg Variations
Víkingur Ólafsson
From Afar
From Afar
Víkingur Ólafsson
Mozart & Contemporaries
Mozart & Contemporaries
Víkingur Ólafsson
Reflections Pt. 4 / Debussy: Pour le piano
Reflections Pt. 4 / Debussy: Pour le piano
Víkingur Ólafsson
Reflections Pt. 3 / RWKS
Reflections Pt. 3 / RWKS
Víkingur Ólafsson

Yuja Wang

Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie
Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie
Yuja Wang, Cécile Lartigau, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Andris Nelsons
The Vienna Recital
The Vienna Recital
Yuja Wang
Rachmaninoff: The Piano Concertos & Paganini Rhapsody
Rachmaninoff: The Piano Concertos & Paganini Rhapsody
Yuja Wang, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel
Yuja Wang - The Verbier Festival Debut Recital 2008 (Live)
Yuja Wang - The Verbier Festival Debut Recital 2008 (Live)
Yuja Wang
The American Project
The American Project
Yuja Wang, Louisville Orchestra, Teddy Abrams
The Verbier Festival Celebrates Rodion Shchedrin At Ninety (Live)
The Verbier Festival Celebrates Rodion Shchedrin At Ninety (Live)
Martha Argerich, Yuja Wang, Rodion Shchedrin, Roland Pöntinen, Sol Gabetta, Mischa Maisky, Verbier Festival Orchestra, Neeme Järvi, Mikhail Pletnev

Max Richter

The Blue Notebooks (20 Year Edition)
The Blue Notebooks (20 Year Edition)
Max Richter
My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (Original Soundtrack)
My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (Original Soundtrack)
Max Richter
In A Landscape
In A Landscape
Max Richter
SLEEP: Tranquility Base
SLEEP: Tranquility Base
Max Richter, Grace Davidson, Ben Russell, Yuki Numata, Caleb Burhans, Clarice Jensen, Brian Snow
The New Four Seasons - Vivaldi Recomposed
The New Four Seasons - Vivaldi Recomposed
Max Richter, Elena Urioste, Chineke! Orchestra
My Brilliant Friend, Season 3 (Original Soundtrack)
My Brilliant Friend, Season 3 (Original Soundtrack)
Max Richter

Lisa Batiashvili

Secret Love Letters
Secret Love Letters
Lisa Batiashvili, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Giorgi Gigashvili, The Philadelphia Orchestra
Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70, TH 118 (Live from Verbier Festival / 2013)
Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70, TH 118 (Live from Verbier Festival / 2013)
Leonidas Kavakos, Lisa Batiashvili, Antoine Tamestit, Blythe Teh Engstroem, Gautier Capuçon, Stephan Koncz
City Lights
City Lights
Lisa Batiashvili, Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin, Georgian Philharmonic Orchestra, Nikoloz Rachveli
Visions Of Prokofiev
Visions Of Prokofiev
Lisa Batiashvili, Chamber Orchestra Of Europe, Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Tchaikovsky, Sibelius: Violin Concertos
Tchaikovsky, Sibelius: Violin Concertos
Lisa Batiashvili, Staatskapelle Berlin, Daniel Barenboim
Birtwistle: Chamber Music
Birtwistle: Chamber Music
Lisa Batiashvili, Adrian Brendel, Till Fellner, Amy Freston, Roderick Williams

Daniil Trifonov

My American Story: North
My American Story: North
Daniil Trifonov, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Rachmaninoff for Two
Rachmaninoff for Two
Daniil Trifonov, Sergei Babayan
Lieder (Berg, Schumann, Wolf, Shostakovich, Brahms)
Lieder (Berg, Schumann, Wolf, Shostakovich, Brahms)
Matthias Goerne, Daniil Trifonov
BACH: The Art of Life (Encore Edition)
BACH: The Art of Life (Encore Edition)
Daniil Trifonov
Silver Age
Silver Age
Daniil Trifonov
Destination Rachmaninoff: Arrival
Destination Rachmaninoff: Arrival
Daniil Trifonov, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Listen to classical music at STAGE+

The whole world of classical music lies in your hands! With STAGE+, the streaming service from Deutsche Grammophon you can enjoy classical masterpieces on your favorite device. From the Renaissance, through the Baroque, Classical and Romantic eras, to music from the 20th and 21st centuries - Discover the greatest composers of all time. Experience the best of classical albums in excellent audio quality – anywhere and anytime. Life is too short to make compromises! Stream classical music online with STAGE+!

Classical music on the radio is a thing of the past – it's time for streaming services

Listening to classical music on the radio and waiting for your favorite pieces to play, only to hear them in poor sound quality? Don't settle for anything but the best! The high-quality streaming platform STAGE+ welcomes you to enjoy the best classical music anytime and anywhere. Expect nothing less than a carefully curated variety of classical albums. Experience the freedom to choose exactly what you want to listen to, whenever and wherever you want.

Streaming classical music in outstanding audio quality

When it comes to enjoying classical music, audio quality is essential. Classical compositions, with their complex harmonies and wide dynamic ranges, require a high level of audio fidelity. STAGE+ focuses on superior audio technologies and higher bitrate formats. Offering you music that sounds more vibrant and true to the original recording. With options like Dolby Atmos, Lossless FLAC and high-bitrate AAC, listeners can enjoy their favourite pieces as they were meant to be heard.

Dolby Atmos: A new dimension in sound

The technology of Dolby Atmos goes beyond traditional stereo and surround sound by adding height channels, creating a three-dimensional sound field. With Dolby Atmos, you can immerse yourself in music, feeling as if you're right in the concert hall, surrounded by the rich,resonant sound of the orchestra. Each instrument can be precisely placed in the soundscape, allowing for an immersive listening experience that captures the true essence of the performance.

High-fidelity Stereo with AAC 320 kbit/s

For those who prefer a more traditional listening setup, high-fidelity stereo streaming is available in formats such as AAC (Advanced Audio Codec) at bitrates of 320 kbit/s. These format offers significant improvements over standard MP3 files, providing clearer sound with less compression. AAC 320 kbit/s, in particular, is renowned for its ability to preserve audio quality while reducing file size, making it an excellent choice for streaming high-quality classical music.

Lossless audio quality

Another critical feature for classical music streaming is the availability of lossless audio quality. Lossless formats, such as FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec), ensure that no data is lost during compression, providing a perfect reproduction of the original recording. This means that every subtle nuance, from the faintest whisper of a violin to the grandest fortissimo, is preserved with impeccable clarity. For audiophiles and classical music enthusiasts, lossless audio offers the highest level of sound fidelity, making it the preferred choice for an authentic listening experience.