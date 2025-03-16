Streaming videos online in great quality
Quality is essential when it comes to enjoying classical music. Our platform ensures that every concert is streamed in the highest possible quality, with options for 4K video and Dolby Atmos audio. This high-definition experience allows you to see and hear every detail, capturing the essence of live performances and bringing them to life on your screen. You will feel like you’re sitting right in the audience.
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos is an advanced sound format that enhances every detail of the music, creating a lifelike auditory experience that brings you closer to the performance than ever before. It introduces a three-dimensional sound field that includes height channels, allowing sounds to be precisely placed and moved in space.
Every note and nuance matters in classical music, and STAGE+ uses its technology to ensure you hear each instrument with stunning precision. From the delicate strings of a violin to the powerful resonance of the timpani, every sound is crisp and clear. Dolby Atmos recreates the acoustics of a concert hall, making online performances feel incredibly realistic.
4K Video Streaming
4K is a high-definition format that provides unparalleled visual clarity, capturing every detail of the concert hall and the performers. From the intricate movements of the musicians to the subtle expressions on their faces, 4K streaming brings you closer to the action. The vibrant colors and sharp contrasts enhance the overall viewing experience, immersing you completely in the scene – even closer than sitting in the back of the concert hall. Whether you're watching a symphony, an opera, or a solo recital, 4K video ensures that you enjoy every moment in stunning detail. Our platform is dedicated to providing the best in video quality, ensuring that your online concert experience is as immersive and engaging as possible.
Also available in Full HD and Stereo with AAC 320 kbit/s 256 kbit/s
When 4K is not available, our classical live performances are also available in Full HD. This high-definition format ensures clear and vibrant visuals, capturing every nuance of the concert. Complementing the Full HD video is our high-quality stereo sound, available in AAC formats at 320 kbit/s and 256 kbit/s. These audio formats provide exceptional sound clarity, allowing you to experience the richness and depth of every detail. Whether you're watching on a large screen or a mobile device, Full HD and AAC audio ensure a satisfying experience.