Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos is an advanced sound format that enhances every detail of the music, creating a lifelike auditory experience that brings you closer to the performance than ever before. It introduces a three-dimensional sound field that includes height channels, allowing sounds to be precisely placed and moved in space.

Every note and nuance matters in classical music, and STAGE+ uses its technology to ensure you hear each instrument with stunning precision. From the delicate strings of a violin to the powerful resonance of the timpani, every sound is crisp and clear. Dolby Atmos recreates the acoustics of a concert hall, making online performances feel incredibly realistic.