Max Richter today releases his original soundtrack for ‘Hamnet’. - Max Richter | KlassikAkzente by STAGE+

Max Richter today releases his original soundtrack for Chloé Zhao’s forthcoming acclaimed feature film ‘Hamnet’.

The original motion picture soundtrack is now available digitally and will be released on vinyl 9th January, 2026.

Listen to the soundtrack HERE.

From Academy Award® winning writer/director Chloé Zhao, Hamnet tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet. Featuring powerful performances from Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, the film has already earned widespread acclaim, taking home the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Discussing his work on the Hamnet soundtrack, Richter explained: “In composing the score, I used the basic elements of Elizabethan music—period instrumentation, grammar, and sensibility—but applied them in ways that emerge directly from the story’s psychology. Having read the script before shooting, I sketched ideas reflecting themes of familial love and loss, our place in the natural world, and Agnes’ inner journey. Chloe incorporated some of these during filming, and they also informed the edit, providing a foundation for the musical architecture.

Agnes is the film’s fulcrum, and I developed a choral language for her that underpins much of the story. The women’s voices are used in ways an Elizabethan composer would recognize, as well as purely for psychological and emotional color. It was a joy to work on this remarkable film with such an extraordinary creative team.”

One of the most influential composers of his generation, Richter is known for blending traditional orchestration with modern electronic elements, a hallmark of the Hamnet score. His ability to translate profound human experiences into music has earned him a global following, with over three billion streams of his work. Hamnet is among more than 50 projects he has scored, following collaborations with directors including Denis Villeneuve, Martin Scorsese, and Ari Folman.

Richter is co-founder of Studio Richter Mahr with his partner, visual artist Yulia Mahr. Set in the Oxfordshire countryside, they converted a former farmhouse into a multimedia studio powered by solar and heat-pump technology. Surrounded by 31 acres of woodland, the space supports sustainable farming and provides a creative environment for both emerging and established artists.

You can find imagery & assets HERE.

‘Hamnet’ Official Soundtrack Tracklist:

Of Agnes Of Orpheus See things that others don’t Look at me In all my philosophy Of earth and heaven An abysm of time Of the heart Of remembrance Of the sky I was the more deceived Inward Who are you looking for? The great globe itself Of a ghost On The Nature Of Daylight My Robin to the greenwood did go Of the undiscovered country

https://www.maxrichtermusic.com/

https://www.instagram.com/maxrichtermusic/

https://twitter.com/maxrichtermusic