Rating: 5/5
This is such a magnificent creation! Wow! I am impressed by the high quality and how intuitively easy it is to access art in this new form. I believe this will be a total game changer!
Watch and listen to your favorite artists, rising stars and classical legends
Awesome that Deutsche Grammophon offers richer insights into classical music and performers through the STAGE+ platform. Stay tuned for unique content!
Rating: 5/5
Best app for classical music!
STAGE+ is for music lovers who want to stream in the highest quality.
Rating: 5/5
STAGE+ entered my life and now I use it everyday. It’s impossible for me to be without it.
A fantastic platform for classical music lovers!
Rating: 5/5
STAGE+ enables music lovers to stay up to date with the newest releases and concerts by their favorite artists.
The Netflix for Classical Music!
Rating: 5/5
I registered for this app when Deutsche Grammophon came out with it in late 2022 and have been happy to see it develop in both content selection as well as new technical features - well worth its price.
Just go there and have hours of pleasure with the music!
Rating: 5/5
Massive video library! Discovered many old gems as well as new top-notch concert productions from all around the world!
The most prestigious classical label in the world brings to you the most exciting platform full of historical and contemporary videos, recordings and much more.
Our service is available worldwide. Even if you travel or are in a second residence, you can use your access as usual.
Please note that certain content may not be available in all regions due to licensing restrictions.
With your STAGE+ account, you can log in on multiple devices, even when travelling or in a second residence. Our service is available worldwide.
However, playing content on two devices simultaneously is not possible.
STAGE+ is available on different devices. Currently, our app can be installed here:
Smartphones & Tablets
TV
Other
A detailed list can be found here. Of course, you can also enjoy all STAGE+ content on a computer (PC or Mac). All you have to do is log on to our website. We recommend using the latest version of one of these browsers: Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera or Safari.
The contents of STAGE+ are currently streamed in the following formats:
After a live broadcast, the stream is repeated twice at different times to cover different time zones. The date and time of the replays can be found on the broadcast page. Once the final stream is complete, the content undergoes post-production and will be available for on-demand viewing in the media library within a few days.
Students (from the age of 18) as well as active music teachers are entitled to a discount for the purchase of a subscription. To get the discount, you can contact our support team directly: support@stage-plus.com Please also attach an official confirmation of your status (e.g. a student ID) to your message.