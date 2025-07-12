Skip to content
  • Experience Europe's biggest summer music festivals
  • Gain access to livestreams and our on-demand library
The most iconic festivals in one place

  • Bayreuth Festival
  • Salzburg Festival
  • Verbier Festival
  • Grafenegg Festival
  • Edinburgh International Festival
  • Rheingau Musik Festival
  • Lucerne Festival
  • Festival Cap Rocat
  • Klassik am Odeonsplatz

18/07/202531/08/2025

Salzburg Festival

The renowned Salzburg Festival is known for its diverse program, featuring classical music, opera, and theater, attracting world-class artists and audiences from all over the world.

16/07/202503/08/2025

Verbier Festival

Held in the dreamy Swiss mountain resort of Verbier, the festival is known for its high-quality concerts and its Festival Orchestra, which provides opportunities for young musicians to collaborate with renowned artists.

24/07/202528/08/2025

The Bayreuth Festival

2025 brings an eagerly awaited new production to Bayreuth: Matthias Davids directs Wagner's Meistersinger von Nürnberg, conducted by Daniele Gatti.

The streaming service for classical music

Watch and listen to your favorite artists, rising stars and classical legends

What artists & users say about STAGE+

Rating: 5/5

This is such a magnificent creation! Wow! I am impressed by the high quality and how intuitively easy it is to access art in this new form. I believe this will be a total game changer!

Apple App Store ReviewNovember 2022

Awesome that Deutsche Grammophon offers richer insights into classical music and performers through the STAGE+ platform. Stay tuned for unique content!

María Dueñas
Violinist

Rating: 5/5

Best app for classical music!

Customer FeedbackDecember 2022

STAGE+ is for music lovers who want to stream in the highest quality.

Kian Soltani
Cellist

Rating: 5/5

STAGE+ entered my life and now I use it everyday. It’s impossible for me to be without it.

Customer FeedbackApril 2023

A fantastic platform for classical music lovers!

Víkingur Ólafsson
Pianist

Rating: 5/5

STAGE+ enables music lovers to stay up to date with the newest releases and concerts by their favorite artists.

Apple App Store ReviewApril 2024

The Netflix for Classical Music!

Jonathan Tetelman
Singer

Rating: 5/5

I registered for this app when Deutsche Grammophon came out with it in late 2022 and have been happy to see it develop in both content selection as well as new technical features - well worth its price.

Apple App Store ReviewApril 2024

Just go there and have hours of pleasure with the music!

Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Conductor

Rating: 5/5

Massive video library! Discovered many old gems as well as new top-notch concert productions from all around the world!

Apple App Store ReviewMay 2024

The most prestigious classical label in the world brings to you the most exciting platform full of historical and contemporary videos, recordings and much more.

Rolando Villazón
Singer

  • Streaming in 4K, Dolby Atmos and Lossless
  • Offline mode for music on the go
  • Available on your TV, computer, smartphone or tablet