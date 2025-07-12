18/07/2025 — 31/08/2025
Salzburg Festival
The renowned Salzburg Festival is known for its diverse program, featuring classical music, opera, and theater, attracting world-class artists and audiences from all over the world.
SPECIAL OFFER
Stream classical music for 2 months for original price:
…, new price: …
18/07/2025 — 31/08/2025
16/07/2025 — 03/08/2025
Held in the dreamy Swiss mountain resort of Verbier, the festival is known for its high-quality concerts and its Festival Orchestra, which provides opportunities for young musicians to collaborate with renowned artists.
24/07/2025 — 28/08/2025
2025 brings an eagerly awaited new production to Bayreuth: Matthias Davids directs Wagner's Meistersinger von Nürnberg, conducted by Daniele Gatti.
Rating: 5/5
This is such a magnificent creation! Wow! I am impressed by the high quality and how intuitively easy it is to access art in this new form. I believe this will be a total game changer!
Awesome that Deutsche Grammophon offers richer insights into classical music and performers through the STAGE+ platform. Stay tuned for unique content!
Rating: 5/5
Best app for classical music!
Rating: 5/5
STAGE+ entered my life and now I use it everyday. It’s impossible for me to be without it.
A fantastic platform for classical music lovers!
Rating: 5/5
STAGE+ enables music lovers to stay up to date with the newest releases and concerts by their favorite artists.
The Netflix for Classical Music!
Rating: 5/5
I registered for this app when Deutsche Grammophon came out with it in late 2022 and have been happy to see it develop in both content selection as well as new technical features - well worth its price.
Just go there and have hours of pleasure with the music!
Rating: 5/5
Massive video library! Discovered many old gems as well as new top-notch concert productions from all around the world!
The most prestigious classical label in the world brings to you the most exciting platform full of historical and contemporary videos, recordings and much more.
