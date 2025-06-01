Universal Music/Deutsche Grammophon strives to make its digital products and services accessible in accordance with the local laws implementing Directive (EU) 2019/882 (European Accessibility Act).

This Digital Accessibility Statement applies to Universal Music’s websites and/or applications.

This declaration was prepared or revised on 1.6.2025.

The benchmark for assessing accessibility is the success criteria of the international standard, WCAG 2.1, and the European standard EN 301 549 version 3.2.1.

The verification of compliance with the requirements is based on the test result of 1.6.2025. Our websites and applications are tested to the highest possible extent, including the success criteria of WCAG 2.1. As part of the review, the following areas were identified as not fully accessible:

Text alternatives for images, non-text content or time-based media

Some color contrast levels may be below recommended levels

Components, status messages, information, structure, relationships, reading sequence, link purpose, or input purpose may not always be programmatically determined

Text or content cannot always be resized up to 200% or respaced without interfering with functionality, or presented without scrolling in two dimensions

Some hover or focus states may not yet be implemented

We are still in the process of making our products 100% keyboard and single pointer operable, and there may be components that require standard exit methods to remove focus

Some time limits and content with motion may not be adjustable

Bypass blocks may not always be available

Multiple web page location options may not be available

Heading and label descriptions may need to be improved or simplified

Motion actuation and dragging movements may not have substitutes

Information previously entered may not be auto populate

In some cases, audio description options may interfere with the experience of our products, so this is not always included

This declaration was drawn up on 1.6.2025 on the basis of a previous review in accordance with the requirements of the harmonised European standard EN 301 549 (V. 3.2.1).

You can use the contact below to report any deficiencies related to accessibility compliance:

Deutsche Grammophon STAGE+

Deutsche Grammophon GmbH, Mühlen Straße 25, 10243 Berlin

Contact Mail: support@stage-plus.com

If you are of the opinion that you are disadvantaged by an insufficiently barrier-free design of our websites, you can contact via email, telephone or the contact website of the relevant authority.