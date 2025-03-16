Skip to content
Yuja Wang & Víkingur Ólafsson: Live in Berlin
Alice Sara Ott: Nocturne
Concert for Humanity
Yunchan Lim in Seoul: Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky & Mussorgsky
Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla and Gabriela Montero: Tchaikovsky & Weinberg
Víkingur Ólafsson: Bach's Goldberg Variations in Reykjavík
Rattle conducts Tippett, Turnage & Vaughan Williams—with John Scofield
Seong-Jin Cho plays Ravel
Notre-Dame de Paris – All-Star Reopening Concert
Rising Stars: Arsenii Moon, Piano
Antonio Pappano & Alice Sara Ott in Liszt, Strauss and Kendall
Mozart: Piano Sonatas Nos. 10 & 11
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18 / Kapustin: 8 Concert Etudes, Op. 40
Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Nos. 8, 14 & 23
Chopin
Fauré: La bonne chanson & Other Songs
Hough: Piano Concerto, Sonatina & Partita
Una Corda Diaries
Searching
Ravel: The Piano Concertos
Paganini: 24 Caprices — Caprices by Berlioz, Cervelló, Kreisler, Ortiz, Saint-Saëns, Sarasate, Wieniawski
Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Minor, Op. 23 / Schumann: Papillons, Op. 2
Enjoy classical music streaming at STAGE+ – anytime and anywhere

STAGE+ is revolutionizing how enthusiasts experience classical music by offering a comprehensive streaming service tailored to the needs of classical music lovers. With an extensive library featuring live and on-demand performances aswell as as audio albums, STAGE+ delivers an unparalleled listening and viewing experience. The platform offers everything from iconic symphonies to contemporary compositions, all accessible at your convenience. The unique selling points of STAGE+ include great sound quality, high-definition video, and exclusive content that brings the world of classical music closer to the audience.

Better than traditional radio

Traditional radio, LPs and CDs have been longtime favorites for classical music enthusiasts, but it often comes with drawbacks like poor sound quality and lack of on-demand availability. STAGE+ surpasses these limitations by providing a dedicated classical music streaming platform that offers both live and on-demand content. Whether you're looking for a specific piece or exploring new compositions, STAGE+ offers a vast selection of music that caters to all tastes. Unlike classical music radio stations, STAGE+ provides curated music, allowing listeners to discover new artists and compositions with ease and whenever they want.

High-quality video streaming

STAGE+ offers a visual feast alongside its audio offerings, providing classical music with high-quality video streaming options. This feature includes performances from renowned orchestras and soloists, bringing the concert hall experience into your home.

Dolby Atmos

One of the standout features of STAGE+ is its use of Dolby Atmos technology, which offers an immersive audio experience. Dolby Atmos allows listeners to experience music in a multi-dimensional space, with sounds flowing around them in a three-dimensional environment. This technology enhances the depth and richness of the music, providing a concert-like experience even through headphones.

4K Video Streaming

STAGE+ also supports 4K video streaming, ensuring that viewers enjoy outstanding resolution. This feature is perfect for those who appreciate the visual aspects of performances, such as a conductor’s movements, orchestral coordination or facial expressions of the artists. The clarity and detail provided by 4K streaming allow viewers to see every nuance of the performance, making it a truly immersive experience.

Also available in Full HD and stereo

For those who prefer traditional formats, STAGE+ offers full HD and stereo streaming options. These formats ensure that all devices, regardless of their specifications, can access high-quality content. Whether you are using a mobile device or a home theater system, STAGE+ provides flexible streaming options to suit your needs.

Crystal Clear Audio Streaming

​​Audio quality is a critical aspect of the classical music experience, and you might ask yourself which classical music streaming service has the best audio quality. STAGE+, among other top streaming platforms, delivers exceptional sound with a variety of streaming options. The platform supports several high-quality audio formats, ensuring that listeners can enjoy music in its purest form.

Stereo: AAC 320kbit/s

For those who prioritize bandwidth efficiency without compromising quality, STAGE+ offers stereo streaming in AAC 320kbit/s. This format provides a balanced mix of high-quality sound and manageable file sizes, making it ideal for streaming on various devices.

Lossless: FLAC HD 48kHz/24-bit, FLAC CD 44kHz/16-bit

For audiophiles seeking the best possible sound, STAGE+ offers lossless audio streaming in FLAC HD 48kHz/24-bit and FLAC CD 44kHz/16-bit formats. These formats preserve the full range of the audio spectrum, providing a listening experience that is as close to the original recording as possible. This is particularly important for classical music, where subtle nuances in dynamics and articulation are crucial.

Dolby Atmos: 768kbit/s

Dolby Atmos is available at a bitrate of 768kbit/s, ensuring that listeners can experience the full impact of this audio format. This option is perfect for those looking to experience the spatial audio effects that Dolby Atmos offers, making the music feel like it's being performed live around you.

Live and on-demand concerts near you

One of the unique features of STAGE+ is its offering of live and on-demand concerts. This feature allows users to watch performances as they happen or catch up on concerts they may have missed. STAGE+ provides access to a wide range of performances, from iconic symphonies to contemporary pieces, ensuring there is something for everyone and always near you.

Excellent classical music app

The STAGE+ app is designed with the user in mind, offering an intuitive interface that makes finding and enjoying content easy. The app is available on multiple platforms, ensuring that users can enjoy their favorite music on the go or at home.

Available on Apple devices

STAGE+ offers full compatibility with Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV. This ensures that users can access their favorite performances seamlessly across all their iOS devices, taking advantage of the superior hardware and software integration that Apple products offer.

Available on Android devices

For Android users, the STAGE+ app is fully compatible with Android TV. The app offers the same intuitive interface and high-quality streaming, ensuring a consistent experience.

Wide selection of free classical music performances

STAGE+ also offers access to a selection of free classical music performances, making it easy for new users to explore the platform without commitment. These free performances are a great way to discover new music and explore the high-quality offerings of STAGE+.

Explore interviews, documentaries, and insights on classical music

Beyond performances, STAGE+ provides a wealth of additional content, including interviews and documentaries. These resources offer more profound insights into classical music’s eras, composers, and performers, enriching the overall experience for users.

Behind the scenes: interviews and specials

Exclusive interviews with musicians, conductors, and composers provide a behind-the-scenes look at the world of classical music. These interviews offer unique perspectives and insights, making the music more accessible and engaging for listeners.

Meet the legends of classical music

Find detailed profiles and content on the legends of classical music, from renowned composers to iconic conductors and performers.

Renowned composers

The platform features extensive content on renowned composers like Mozart, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky, but also newcomers in the classical scene, offering insights into their lives and works.

Iconic conductors

In addition to composers, STAGE+ highlights the contributions of iconic conductors who have shaped the interpretation and performance of classical music over the years.

Musicians from soloists to orchestra

Profiles of leading soloists and orchestral musicians offer insights into the careers and performances of some of the world's top classical artists. This content is perfect for those looking to learn more about the individuals behind the music.

Stream classical music with STAGE+ and set the perfect ambiance

Classical music is known for its ability to set the perfect ambiance, whether for relaxation, studying, or simply enjoying a peaceful moment. STAGE+ offers curated music to help users find the perfect music for any occasion.

For beginners

For those new to classical music, STAGE+ offers easy-going access to classical music everyone knows as well as to exciting contemporary pieces. With our free content, you can get to know classical music and simply find out whether you want to go for the deep dive.

For studying

Classical music is often used as background music for studying and maintaining focus. Our curated selection of albums is perfect for creating a productive and calming environment, whether you're working, studying, or reading.

For relaxation

Those looking for relaxation or want to improve their sleep quality, can find classical music to calm the mind and soothe the soul. On our streaming service, we also feature gentle, soothing music that can help create a restful atmosphere.