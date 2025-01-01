Legal Notice
This service is operated by Deutsche Grammophon GmbH. The company is legally represented by Frank Briegmann and Dr. Clemens Trautmann.
Registration
VAT ID no.: DE 811210124
Registered office: Berlin
Amtsgericht Charlottenburg HRB 138012 B
Postal address
Deutsche Grammophon GmbH
Mühlenstraße 25
10243 Berlin
Deutschland
Contact details
Email: support@stage-plus.com
Tel.: +49 (30) 1663598 – 00 Fax.: +49 (30) 568378 – 15
Platform of the European Commission for Online Dispute Resolution: www.ec.europa.eu/consumers/odr However, we would like to point out that we are generally not willing to participate in dispute resolution proceedings.
Responsible for content:
Deutsche Grammophon Gesellschaft GmbH is a Universal Music Company.