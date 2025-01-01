When you submit your data (first and last name, e-mail and/or address) when registering or concluding a contract for Stage+, we will process your data in accordance with the statutory provisions for our own marketing purposes and send you, as a registered customer, direct marketing messages that might be of interest to you.

This includes

that, for example, we send after an order to ask you to give us your feedback on Stage+ or our service Push notifications to your device (e.g. smartphone) with direct marketing messages for Stage+ (even if the app is not currently open). The notifications can be made via sounds, messages and/or symbol indicators.

The legal basis is Art.6 para.1 lit.f GDPR, whereby our legitimate interest lies in the advertising of our goods and services (direct marketing), as well as in the case of newsletters, customer feedback survey emails and push messages dispatch § 7 para.3 UWG (Law Against Unfair Competition).

You may object to this use of your data for advertising purposes in whole or in part at any time with effect for the future (without incurring any transmission costs other than the base fare transfer costs) by sending an e-mail with the appropriate subject to our data protection officer at datenschutz@deutschegrammophon.com or, for registered users, alternatively to unsubscribe from the newsletter or customer feedback survey, there is also an unsubscribe link in the respective promotional email. If you don’t want to receive push notifications on your device, you can deactivate this at any time in the settings of your device.

We pass on your data to business partners for the purpose of sending advertising material.

You have the right to free information, data transfer, correction, blocking and deletion at any time. Further information in our Privacy Policy.