Skip to content
STAGE+ by Deutsche Grammophon

Try 1 month
free

Joana MallwitzYunchan LimThe Vienna Recital by Yuja WangYannick Nézet-SéguinBach’s Goldberg Variations by Víkingur ÓlafssonNadine SierraRichard Strauss by Herbert von Karajan
Joana MallwitzYunchan LimThe Vienna Recital by Yuja WangYannick Nézet-SéguinBach’s Goldberg Variations by Víkingur ÓlafssonNadine SierraRichard Strauss by Herbert von Karajan

Sign Up

Stream concerts, operas and more. Live and on demand.

  • Weekly live streams from all over the world
  • Over 700 concerts & documentaries on demand
  • Streaming in 4K, Dolby Atmos and Lossless audio
  • Thousands of iconic albums

The streaming service for classical music

Watch and listen to your favorite artists, rising stars and classical legends

SamsungLGSonyPanasonicGrundigApple TVFire TVGoogle TVAndroid

Upcoming Live

Fabian Müller: The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas V
Fabian Müller: The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas V
Pierre Boulez Saal
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Bruckner & Strauss – with Angel Blue
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Bruckner & Strauss – with Angel Blue
Rotterdam Philharmonic
Anton Mejias in Recital: Bach and Lasser
Anton Mejias in Recital: Bach and Lasser
Dresdner Musikfestspiele
Yuja x Hockney
Yuja x Hockney
Lightroom London
Saraste conducts Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 – plus Bartók & Fagerlund
Saraste conducts Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 – plus Bartók & Fagerlund
Helsinki Philharmonic
Lang Lang in Paris: Fauré, Schumann & Chopin
Lang Lang in Paris: Fauré, Schumann & Chopin
Philharmonie de Paris

What artists & users say about STAGE+

Rating: 5/5

This is such a magnificent creation! Wow! I am impressed by the high quality and how intuitively easy it is to access art in this new form. I believe this will be a total game changer!

Apple App Store ReviewNovember 2022

Rating: 5/5

Best app for classical music!

Customer FeedbackDecember 2022

Rating: 5/5

STAGE+ entered my life and now I use it everyday. It’s impossible for me to be without it.

Customer FeedbackApril 2023

Rating: 5/5

STAGE+ enables music lovers to stay up to date with the newest releases and concerts by their favorite artists.

Apple App Store ReviewApril 2024

Rating: 5/5

I registered for this app when Deutsche Grammophon came out with it in late 2022 and have been happy to see it develop in both content selection as well as new technical features - well worth its price.

Apple App Store ReviewApril 2024

Rating: 5/5

Massive video library! Discovered many old gems as well as new top-notch concert productions from all around the world!

Apple App Store ReviewMay 2024

Awesome that Deutsche Grammophon offers richer insights into classical music and performers through the STAGE+ platform. Stay tuned for unique content!

María Dueñas
Violinist

STAGE+ is for music lovers who want to stream in the highest quality.

Kian Soltani
Cellist

A fantastic platform for classical music lovers!

Víkingur Ólafsson
Pianist

The Netflix for Classical Music!

Jonathan Tetelman
Singer

Just go there and have hours of pleasure with the music!

Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Conductor

The most prestigious classical label in the world brings to you the most exciting platform full of historical and contemporary videos, recordings and much more.

Rolando Villazón
Singer

Sign Up

Stream concerts, operas and more. Live and on demand.

  • Weekly live streams from all over the world
  • Over 700 concerts & documentaries on demand
  • Streaming in 4K, Dolby Atmos and Lossless audio
  • Thousands of iconic albums

FAQs