Skip to content
STAGE+ by Deutsche Grammophon

HOLIDAY SPECIALStream classical music with STAGE+ and get a free vinyl

Our holiday special is no longer available.

You can buy full access to STAGE+ via www.stage-plus.com/tickets

The streaming service for classical music

Watch and listen to your favorite artists, rising stars and classical legends

SamsungLGSonyPanasonicGrundigApple TVFire TVGoogle TVAndroid

Upcoming Live

Fabian Müller: The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas V
Fabian Müller: The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas V
Pierre Boulez Saal
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Bruckner & Strauss – with Angel Blue
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Bruckner & Strauss – with Angel Blue
Rotterdam Philharmonic
Anton Mejias in Recital: Bach and Lasser
Anton Mejias in Recital: Bach and Lasser
Dresdner Musikfestspiele
Yuja x Hockney
Yuja x Hockney
Lightroom London
Saraste conducts Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 – plus Bartók & Fagerlund
Saraste conducts Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 – plus Bartók & Fagerlund
Helsinki Philharmonic
Lang Lang in Paris: Fauré, Schumann & Chopin
Lang Lang in Paris: Fauré, Schumann & Chopin
Philharmonie de Paris

What artists & users say about STAGE+

Rating: 5/5

This is such a magnificent creation! Wow! I am impressed by the high quality and how intuitively easy it is to access art in this new form. I believe this will be a total game changer!

Apple App Store ReviewNovember 2022

Rating: 5/5

Best app for classical music!

Customer FeedbackDecember 2022

Rating: 5/5

STAGE+ entered my life and now I use it everyday. It’s impossible for me to be without it.

Customer FeedbackApril 2023

Rating: 5/5

STAGE+ enables music lovers to stay up to date with the newest releases and concerts by their favorite artists.

Apple App Store ReviewApril 2024

Rating: 5/5

I registered for this app when Deutsche Grammophon came out with it in late 2022 and have been happy to see it develop in both content selection as well as new technical features - well worth its price.

Apple App Store ReviewApril 2024

Rating: 5/5

Massive video library! Discovered many old gems as well as new top-notch concert productions from all around the world!

Apple App Store ReviewMay 2024

Awesome that Deutsche Grammophon offers richer insights into classical music and performers through the STAGE+ platform. Stay tuned for unique content!

María Dueñas
Violinist

STAGE+ is for music lovers who want to stream in the highest quality.

Kian Soltani
Cellist

A fantastic platform for classical music lovers!

Víkingur Ólafsson
Pianist

The Netflix for Classical Music!

Jonathan Tetelman
Singer

Just go there and have hours of pleasure with the music!

Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Conductor

The most prestigious classical label in the world brings to you the most exciting platform full of historical and contemporary videos, recordings and much more.

Rolando Villazón
Singer

STAGE+ Gift Card: The Perfect Gift for Music Lovers

Give unforgettable musical moments! With the STAGE+ Gift Card for an annual subscription, classical music lovers can immerse themselves in a world of concerts, operas, and exclusive content.

STAGE+ Annual Subscription or Gift Card: Your Choice

Finding the perfect present for classical music lovers isn't always easy. The STAGE+ voucher offers something personal and meaningful. Musical gifts are timeless – they inspire, connect and create lasting memories. The STAGE+ Gift Card is the ideal solution for anyone looking for a unique offering for a music lover. Whether it's for family, friends or business associates, this card offers more than music - it offers access to the fascinating world of classical art.

For yourself: Treat yourself to an annual subscription and dive into the world of classical music anytime, anywhere. Enjoy exclusive content, weekly live streams, and more on your favorite device.

As a gift: The Gift Card is the perfect present for classical music fans. Recipients can activate their own subscription and choose when to enjoy the incredible content.

Unique Benefits of the STAGE+ Gift Card

With the STAGE+ Gift Card, you’re giving more than just music – you’re giving unforgettable moments:

  • Perfect for anyone who loves classical music
  • Flexible access on TV, smartphone, tablet or computer
  • Ideal for Christmas, birthdays and other special occasions
  • Easy online purchase and digital delivery

Limited Holiday Offer: Vinyl Edition as a Highlight

This holiday season, STAGE+ has a special offer: With the purchase of an annual subscription or a 12-month Gift Card, you’ll receive a free vinyl edition of Víkingur Ólafsson’s interpretation of the “Goldberg Variations.” Recently nominated for the 2025 Grammy Awards, this album is a milestone in classical music and a standout gift for any music lover.

Exclusive STAGE+ Content: A Premium Experience

STAGE+ offers more than just music:

  • Over 650 live concerts and operas
  • Thousands of iconic albums
  • Weekly live streams and new audio releases
  • Interviews, documentaries, and music videos

With cutting-edge technology such as 4K quality, Dolby Atmos and lossless audio, every performance becomes a premium experience. STAGE+ is also available on TV, smartphone, tablet or computer - giving you the ultimate flexibility to enjoy classical music wherever you are.

Other Gift Ideas for Music Lovers

In addition to the STAGE+ Gift Card, there are plenty of thoughtful gift ideas for classical music enthusiasts:

  • Customized items, including jewelry or accessories with musical connection.
  • Practical items, such as high-quality headphones or elegant stands for vinyl records.
  • Experiential gifts, from concert tickets to music-themed travel opportunities.

The STAGE+ Gift Card, however, stands out by providing access to extraordinary, unforgettable musical experiences.

A Gift That Inspires

Whether it's an annual subscription for yourself or a gift card for a music lover, STAGE+ gives you access to a world of exclusive classical content. Especially during the holiday season, this gift will be a real highlight.

Discover more and start sharing the joy today!